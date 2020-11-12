2020 Holiday Video Checklist

To say a lot has changed wouldn't quite cut it this year. For many of us, staying connected has presented new challenges, both personally and professionally. However, through all of this change one thing remains the same: video continues to be instrumental in keeping us connected. This season, video can help your business reach customers wherever they’re spending the holidays.

Last year, our research suggested that video was the #1 most helpful way consumers learned about a product when holiday shopping. As you gear up for this busy season, we know that you likely won't have time to research the right videos or best practices on your own. That’s why we compiled a 2020 checklist to make video marketing fast and easy for you this holiday season.

For more tips and insights, check out the full infographic below.

How is your business staying connected this holiday? Let us know in the comments below.