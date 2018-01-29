3 Ways to Hold Yourself Accountable for Your Social Video Goals

Creating a strategy and sticking to it can feel overwhelming, but if you’re ready to make your mark on social media in 2018 we’re here to help. We’ve put together three tips for holding yourself accountable for your social video goals.

#1: Set reasonable goals

It can be easy to get overwhelmed if you set expectations for yourself that are too high. That’s why it’s important to set reasonable goals. We talked about this in a post earlier this month on making the time for social video. Be honest with yourself. How much time can you reasonably allot to social video marketing? The more realistic you are, the easier it’ll be to hold yourself accountable and stick to your goals.

Need a little help with goal-setting? Check out our blog post on setting goals for using social video in 2018.

#2: Document your goals

Don’t rely on memory. To keep yourself accountable, document your goals and milestones—and stick to them.

Block out actual time on your calendar. This’ll ensure you don’t forget to make the time to work on your social video strategy. And use task management tools like Wunderlist or Trello (or, if your the traditional type, a notebook and pen) to make lists and keep track of to-dos.

#3: Find an accountability buddy

Finally, you don’t have to rely just on yourself to make sure you follow through on your plan. An accountability buddy can help! Accountability buddies are friends that help hold each other accountable. They check in with each other to make sure they’re sticking to their goals.

Don’t have an accountability buddy in mind? Not to worry! We’re here for you. We’ve got a private Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, filled with members just like you that are creating videos for their businesses and looking for inspiration and support.

Join our Facebook group to find tips and ideas, get feedback on videos, and draw inspiration from the thousands of members in our community!

How do you hold yourself accountable for sticking to your goals? We’d love to hear your tips! Share them in the comments here or head over to our Facebook group to join the conversation.