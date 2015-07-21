Introducing the Animoto “Getting Started With Video” Series [Video]

We’re excited to announce that we recently teamed up with SCORE, a nonprofit association that provides counseling and mentoring for small business owners, to produce a video series covering the ins and outs of do-it-yourself video marketing. The five-part series will cover everything from why video works for business to planning, editing, and marketing and distributing your videos.

The first video in the series focuses on what video marketing can do for your business:

The second video delves into the elements of a successful video marketing strategy:

Stay tuned for the rest of the series, which will be launched in installments throughout the rest of this month. Inspired? Check out Animoto for Business to see how you can start incorporating video into your marketing strategy.