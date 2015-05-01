Gearing Up Nepal: Raising Money to Rebuild Papa’s Home Orphanage

Following the Kathmandu earthquake on April 25, 2015, Nepal is in desperate need of tents, shelter, and other supplies for victims. Gear Up Foundation, an organization created to honor those who perished on 9/11/2001, is doing their part to help with a crowdfunding campaign called Gearing Up Nepal.

Gearing Up Nepal is looking to raise $550,000 for Papa’s Home, an orphanage that Gear Up Foundation has been working with. Strong and continuous aftershocks have forced Papa’s Home director Lalit Shahi and the children that live in the orphanage out of their building. Money raised will go towards providing:

Reconstruction of Papa’s Home

Emergency shelter, food, and water for 22 orphans

Emergency trucks, rescue, support equipment, and training

Gear Up Foundation is promoting their campaign with the following Animoto video. Watch to learn more and head to the CrowdRise campaign page to donate.