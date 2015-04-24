Spotlight on Business: FUTUREBOSS Empowers Underprivileged Teens

Miguel Vasquez, who runs day-to-day operations at the California Foundation Fund, shared the story of FUTUREBOSS with us. FUTUREBOSS is a free, project-based entrepreneurial training program and scholarship competition that empowers high school students from under-resourced communities to succeed by providing them with training to build sustainable leadership skills. “Our story illustrates how underprivileged teens can empower themselves and their community. All they need is inspiration,” Miguel explains.

FUTUREBOSS has used Animoto to create videos, like the one below, “to promote the scholarship application online. Video enhances our message and attracts student applicants.”

In addition to being used to promote FUTUREBOSS on the web, Miguel explained that “Animoto videos are also posted for promotion on Facebook or YouTube from all of our school districts, high schools, and on our own Facebook page in order to carry a message of community engagement and empowerment in order to scale and grow our programs.

“We also engage the community through presentations and email marketing to more than 1,000 business and community supporters. We use Animoto to illustrate our work and our students’ accomplishments. Videos are also presented in person during high school and community presentations, as well as during our scholarship and awards ceremony.”

