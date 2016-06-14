5 Easy Ways to Promote Your Business with a Father’s Day Video

This post was updated May 31, 2019

Father’s Day is coming up, and with dad-related search terms on the rise, there’s no time like the present to get topical and highlight your brand in a way that appeals to Father’s Day gift buyers.

Need a little video inspiration? Take a look at 5 ways you can create Father’s Day content for your social media accounts in just a few minutes.

Offer a Father’s Day sale or promo

If you’re running a sale targeting Father’s Day gift buyers, running a video ad can help your business get noticed. Grab a few photos from your catalog our or use our Getty Images library of stock images and video clips. Make sure to highlight your special offer, whether it’s a discount, free shipping, or a free gift.

Animoto has several video templates designed to make it easy to create video ads for Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. For instance, the example below was created with our Holiday Promotion video template.

Repurpose an older video

You can repurpose a video—or photos and video clips—you already have and add a Father’s Day twist on it. Take the Oregon-based Light Science Studios. The pro photography studio chose a few select photos from several father-child sessions to put a Father’s Day spin on their video. Then they included a clear call-to-action, encouraging their audience to book their own Father’s Day session as a gift for Dad.

Suggest Father’s Day gift ideas

Dads can be notoriously hard to buy for. So if you’ve got a great gift for Dad, now’s the time to spread the word. You can go into detail and discuss the features that will make your product a hit on Father’s Day, or you can create something a little simpler.

For instance, Callahan Golf Links created this quick video for their Facebook page to promote their products and remind fans that Father’s Day is a good time to fit in a game of golf.

Post fun, shareworthy content

Videos that entertain or educate are usually the most popular videos on social media. So create something that begs to be shared. Put together a video that talks about the history of Father’s Day, make a video featuring Father’s Day quotes, or create a helpful tutorial, like this one from Kinda Artsy, featuring your products or services.

Wish customers a happy Father’s Day

Creating a video simply to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day is a smart way to spread the word about your business, too. This Brooklyn Grooming video not only gives a shout-out to dads, but also encourages viewers to tag their favorite dads in the comments. Post your own on Father’s Day for maximum exposure.

If you’re using video to promote your business this Father’s Day, we’d love to see what you’ve come up with. Share your links with us in the comments below or join us in our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community.