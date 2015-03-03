Creative Inspiration: Celebrate Employee Appreciation Day This Friday with Video

Each year on the first Friday of March, employers across the United States celebrate Employee Appreciation Day. There are all sorts of ways to show your staff you appreciate them – from a free meal or fun team-building activity to a special award – and video can be a great tool for capturing and sharing your gratitude, no matter how big or small your team.

Not sure how video will play into your plans this Friday? We’ve got you covered with a few ideas for inspiration:

Make a video of your celebration

One great way to use video is to capture and share your company’s Employee Appreciation Day adventures. Are you celebrating with a special lunch? With games, a party or a special ceremony? Bring along your camera or smartphone and use it to capture footage to create a video of your day.

As you can see from this example, a video not only serves as a fun record of the day’s adventures but can also double as a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse into your company culture, which can be great fodder for your social media profiles or for the Careers or About Us section of your website.

Capture a surprise on camera

Surprising someone with a special award, gift or handwritten note can be a great way to show your appreciation, and surprises make for fun videos. This option is great for small businesses that don’t have a large enough team for a big outing. A surprise gift or simple kind word can go a long way.

Make a personalized video

You can also make a video greeting to let individual people, or your entire team, know they’re appreciated. Record yourself talking or use photos and videos of the team, paired with text captions that express your gratitude.

How are you celebrating Employee Appreciation Day? Share your videos with us on our Facebook page or in the comments below and we may feature it.