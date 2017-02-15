Inspiration: Helping Dogs & Cats Find Forever Homes with Video

We’ve been loving all of the wonderful marketing videos that are being shared in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. We recently featured group member Jeremy David Robinson, who’s using Animoto to create real estate marketing videos. Today, we’re excited to introduce you to Mary McGurn of McGurn Media, photographer and marketing consultant, and another member of our Facebook group.

Mary works with small businesses, helping them to successfully brand themselves on owned, free, and paid digital media. Mary uses Animoto with a variety of clients including two fashion boutiques, a coffeehouse/gallery, a fine jewelry retailer, and – what caught our eye – the Berkshire Humane Society.

Mary tells us, “The Berkshire Humane Society is a no-kill shelter serving Berkshire County, MA. They needed help with more compelling content for their Facebook page. Initially I started posting single photos of homeless animals.” However, Mary turned to video so she could showcase several images and video clips together. She uses Animoto’s Marketing Video Builder for most of her videos, as it allows text over video clips and extra customization, as you can see in the examples in this post.

Mary told us, “I’ve been working with video for about one year. I’ve definitely found video more effective on social platforms, Facebook being the most vital. If I have story to share for business or personal, it will be posted as a video.”

We’ve loved seeing Animoto used for such a good cause — to help dogs and cats find their forever homes. Thanks Mary and Berkshire Humane Society! We look forward to seeing more videos like these.