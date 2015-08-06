How to Customize Your Video Embed Code

Earlier this week, our friends at Wistia shared a great article on how to increase your play rate by optimizing video position and size. By viewing thousands of videos embedded on pages to find out the optimal size and position for maximizing plays, Wistia made some discoveries that are important to keep in mind for your own video marketing strategy.

The Wistia team found a large drop off in the play rate when videos are embedded below the fold – that’s in the part of the webpage that can’t be seen without scrolling down. They suggest that, “If you are using video to increase your conversion rate, consider placing the player above the fold for the largest impact.”

Wistia also dove into the effect of the size of videos on the number of plays. They discovered a sweet spot for video width. For the highest average play rate, embed your videos at a size between 401 and 600 pixels.

That said, we wanted to make sure you knew how to adjust the size of your video, either to hit this sweet spot or to fit your video into a specific area of your website (like the video in the sidebar on the homepage of Oh, So Organized!, who we featured last week on Spotlight on Business).

You can change the size of your video by clicking the embed icon under the “Share” options on your video page.

From there, select a size (Small, Medium, Large, or X Large) from the “Size” dropdown menu. The Small and Medium options fit within that sweet spot that Wistia discovered.

If you need a specific width, down to the pixel, you can change the dimensions of your video embed manually. Simply go into the code and change the width and height fields to correspond to the size you’d like your video to be. Just make sure you’re maintaining the same aspect ratio so your video won’t appear distorted. Learn how to maintain the aspect ratio of your video in our Help Center.