Comedian Brian T. Shirley Promotes New Book With Video Slideshow

Looking for an interesting way to promote his new book, Brian T. Shirley made a short video – and had a great time doing it.

We interviewed comedian Brian T. Shirley to ask him about his unique promotion strategy for his new book using video slideshows.

Brian caught our attention when he posted his video to our Facebook page and that started our conversation. Here’s what we learned about this Animoto-newbie.

Brian, you admit that you aren’t a big computer guy, but you managed to make a video?

I am not a big tech guy but I think that being patient is essential to aspiring techies (tech-y, is that a word?). I just have not found the patience to learn what I need to on the computer! I get frustrated pretty easy. I’m still amazed I was able to navigate your site to put the video together. It’s a testament to the “user friendliness” if Animoto.

I think it took maybe 15-20 minutes for me to make the final version of the video. That included watching an instructional video, downloading pictures and brainstorming the message. The time went by real fast to be honest. It was fun!

We found you because of Facebook. How did you find us?

I found Animoto when I was surfing on LinkedIn. Someone had posted about the site and how it was an easy way to make a promo video.

It was also easy after I made the video to post it to my webpage! I also love getting comments from my friends and fans on the actual video page.

Tell us about your book, it sounds like a fun read.

My third book “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Club” is a behind-the-scenes look at stand-up comedy while we are on the road. I’ve toured the U.S., Canada and The Bahamas for nearly twenty years. This book has true-life stories of some crazy things that happened while me and my fellow comedians were earning our stripes in well-known comedy clubs, one-nighters, “hell” gigs and everything in-between.

What’s next for you?

I have a few ideas for my next tech adventure. My first will be emailing these answers back to you (Ed Note: He did it very well!). Then, I may brainstorm about using Animoto to do a promotional video for my internet radio program the “Triangle Variety Comedy Show.” After that, I am up for new ideas!

