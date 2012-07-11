Business Spotlight: ECDESIGN and Video Marketing

ECDesign

ECDESIGN offers a simple and cost-effective space planning software that is used to create engaging 2D and 3D designs.

They leverage their video marketing to help their clients close deals.

Over eight years ago, ECDesign’s CEO Richard Gronberg mainly worked with the automotive industry, but the his planning software business has moved into many new verticals, including retail and fitness. Before ECDesign, companies had to hire expensive 3D artists to create mock-ups. Now sales consultants can modify and adjust layouts in minutes.

For an added fee, ECDESIGN delivers an HD Animoto video in 48 hours or less. Richard’s team exports the assets from his space-planning software and uses Animoto to combine a client’s logo, text, images, and a fly-through video. The videos are a compelling way for salespeople to show off floor plans for the first time. Usually, clients end up requesting the video for online marketing efforts.

Richard explained that since working with Animoto, “In no time we turn a layout into a 3D animated walkthrough, remixed with logotypes, texts and great music. Before Animoto, we had to spend hours working with editing software and the result was not nearly as good.”

For more inspiration, take a look at how other businesses use video marketing.