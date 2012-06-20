User Spotlight: Blogger Creates Video Reviews

Michael Sheehan, better known as “HighTechDad”, explores technology from a family perspective and uses video to integrate his reviews with social media.

And he uses Animoto to make his case.

A portion of his blog is dedicated to car reviews. He has reviewed a number of different models this year: 2012 Kia Rio SX, 2012 Kia Optima Hybrid, 2012 Chrysler 300S Sedan, 2012 Infiniti QX 56 SUV, 2012 Buick Regal GS and the 2012 Ford Explorer. There’s one constant: each review is accompanied by an Animoto video. He embeds one into every post and syndicates the videos to his YouTube page.

In March, Michael reviewed the Cadillac CTS-V-Coupe.

Soundtrack – Sonik Noize—Ready To Rock (Instrumental) Style: Animoto Original

“I think it is important to note that the CTS-V is really not about gadgets and technology (but I will go into that a bit), nor about family (which I will explain as well),” says Michael. “It’s all about muscle, gritty power, roaring engines and literally being thrown back in your seat.” Michael appreciates Animoto’s ability to “showcase the cars in a unique and compelling way.” It’s safe to say his fans responded well the post; this single video has over 500 views.

Power-up your blog.

If you blog, you should consider following Michael’s lead and packaging your content into video. You blog posts will be much more dynamic and video will enhance your exposure through social media and popular video sharing communities.

Animoto is a great way for businesses to engage with clients and fans online. Learn more about how you can use Animoto to promote your business today!