Creative Inspiration: 5 Businesses That Sham-Rocked St. Patrick’s Day

Green here, green there, green everywhere! Celebrated every year on March 17th, Saint Patrick’s Day is a holiday dedicated to the Irish culture. While there are many ways to celebrate, the day usually involves festivals, parades, beer, and a lot of green. A lot.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities also take over the social web, with partygoers sharing photos and videos of the fun. This makes it an opportune time to for companies to hop on the bandwagon with topical content. While skimming through shamrocks and four-leaf clovers, we found five businesses that celebrated the holiday in style, with video.

The History of Saint Patrick – A Short Story

Filmmaker and social media marketer Jeremiah Warren created this fun explainer video about St. Patrick’s Day back in 2011. Because the video was topical, it received some great Saint Patrick’s Day traction, and Jeremiah was able to promote his freelance services in the video’s description.

Riverdance Saint Patrick’s Day Flashmob

To drive ticket sales in Australia, Riverdance joined up with a group of schoolchildren to put on a Saint Patrick’s Day flashmob at Sydney’s Central Station. Given Riverdance’s Irish roots, this promotion was especially appropriate.

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Canon

Canon gets creative with this special video dedicated to Saint Patrick’s Day projects – all of which can be created with Canon products.

How to Make Irish Bananas

Using topical video to spread the word about your product, as Canon did, or your expertise can be a great strategy. In this video, AllRecipes.com rides the wave of people searching for Irish foods for their St. Patty’s Day parties with a delicious-looking recipe for Irish bananas.

St. Patrick’s Day Greeting From Space

And now for something completely different. In March 2011, Expedition 27 Flight Engineer Cady Coleman celebrated St. Patrick’s Day where no one has (visually) celebrated before: in the International Space Station in Outer Space – wow.

While NASA isn’t exactly a business, this video is still a nice example of how your business or organization can create fun, topical content around different holidays.

Bonus: St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun March

Don’t have any St. Patrick’s Day content of your own to share? Not to worry! We’ve got you covered with this very impressive and inspirational video. Enjoy!