Business Video Marketing Spotlight: The Racer’s Group

The Racer’s Group is considered the most successful sports car race team in North America over the last 20 years. They use video to help keep in touch with fans.

The Racer’s Group is winning on and off the racetrack. Animoto plays an integral role in their success; video is strengthening their ties to fans in the racing community. Here’s why their fan base and trophy collection aren’t slowing down anytime soon!

Team owner, Kevin Buckler boasts over 150 trophies in the lobby of his Petaluma, CA based corporate office. Some of the team’s prestigious wins have been the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours at Daytona (four times, including once overall from GT class), Petit Le Mans and numerous wins at iconic road courses such as Watkins Glen, Road America and Laguna Seca.

The Racer’s Group has embraced Animoto videos for the 2012-racing season. Fans now can follow the team’s success as they compete in the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series and American Le Mans Series. The #66 car, driven by Emilio Di Guida, Spencer Pumpelly and Bret Curtis recently scored a first place finish at the prestigious Laguna Seca track in Monterey, California. Watch this Animoto video featuring the team’s historic win.

https://animoto.com/play/f1eox17EWej1gFWhbLMKkA

Style: Proof Sheet | Soundtrack: Catchpenny – Life in Fast Forward

The Racer’s Group COO, Bob Dickinson appreciates Animoto’s ability to connect fans to the team. “Animoto is a great way for us to engage with fans. We post videos to Facebook after each race and they always get a ton of attention.” The Racer’s Group loves using the Animoto Original style. “The combination of high speed transitions and edgy effects perfectly evokes the speed and action of our races,” says Dickinson.

The Racer's Group Logo

We wish The Racer’s Group the best of luck this season. They currently sit in third place in the GTC American Le Mans series and 16th place in the GT Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series with lots more racing to come. Continue to follow their success and collection of Animoto videos on their Facebook page.

Animoto is a great way for businesses to engage with clients and fans online. Learn more about using Animoto Pro to promote your business.

