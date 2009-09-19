Business Spotlight: Valley Cadillac Hummer

A few ways. First, I place the video in several places where customers are likely to find it – our company website, our blog newsletter, YouTube, and several other video sharing sites. I also send an email with the link to the video to our entire email list.
The other kind of videos I create to send to the attendees are live action videos that I shoot the day of the event. They take several days to edit and set to music. I can have an Animoto video done and distributed in about an hour, sometimes even less. I love that kind of speed and flexibility!
The best tip I can offer is, think about how you’re going to be using the footage BEFORE you shoot it. Make a list of the important shots you definitely want to get before the shooting occurs. That way, you won’t find yourself editing a video and needing an important shot. I always work from a shot list.
When it comes to putting together great Animoto videos, I think of the viewer. The average person who watches a web video is pretty impatient (I know I am!) so I almost never create a video longer than about a minute. More people will watch it that way. To tell the full story, I usually select the double speed option. If you notice most television commercials, the shots are cut pretty quickly… I think that reflects our modern attention span.
People responded positively to the video, and some even took the time to send in positive comments. On top of that, my boss really loved it — always a big plus!
The web is a catch 22. It both allows for – and demands – speed and creativity. Web surfers are a pretty impatient lot with ultra short attention spans, and your online marketing needs to capture their imagination quickly or you’ll lose them. Thankfully, tools like Animoto allow for almost anyone to capture an event or promotion on camera now, and have it up on the web before the attendees even get home… pretty cool!
