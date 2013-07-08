Small Biz Expert Sarah Petty Teaches How to Build Your Brand With Video

Small business expert and New York Times bestselling author, Sarah Petty, knows how to build a brand that excites consumers.

After getting her MBA and working for large companies like Coca-Cola, she opened up her own photography studio. Within just a couple years, her studio was named one of the most profitable studios in America by the Professional Photographer’s Association.

In this video, Sarah shows you how to use video to help build your brand.

If you want to find out more about Sarah, check out her book Worth Every Penny.

Co-authored with Erin Verbeck, this book teaches small businesses how to charge what they’re worth. Sarah also owns the Joy of Marketing, which gives small business owners the direction they need to market themselves in a way that stands out.

If you want more info on small business video marketing, we have a lot of examples for you to check out! Get inspired and start standing out online with video.