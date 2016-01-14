Big in 2015: Our Best Real Estate Video Blog Posts

2015 was a pretty big year for real estate content — on the Animoto blog, at least! We published a ton of content for real estate agents and brokers looking to get into video and we thought we’d round up some of our most popular posts of the year. Enjoy!

Video No Longer Optional for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

At Inman’s Real Estate Connect conference in NYC last February, John Passerini, VP Interactive Marketing for Sotheby’s International Realty, asserted that video is now an absolute necessity for realtors. “Consumers are ready to consume video,” Passerini said in a panel on creating video consumers love. “That’s the way they want to experience properties.”

This post explores the various options for video creation available for real estate agents today, from hi-tech interactive video to traditional and DIY video tools.

5 YouTube Tips for Real Estate Agents

In this post, we delve into the following five actionable tips for real estate agents looking to boost their business with video on YouTube:

Make the most of metadata. Diversify your content. Post videos regularly. Add a featured video about yourself. Include clear calls to action and links.

None

10 Tips for Shooting Video for Virtual Tours

We spoke with Scott Tushman, co-founder of MIM Marketing in Motion Inc., for some advice on shooting videos for virtual tours created with Animoto. Scott has been involved in sales and marketing for over thirty years and has helped clients around the globe to develop interactive tour videos. He shoots many of the videos himself, like the one below.

In this blog post, Scott shares ten tips for shooting virtual tours.

5 Things Every Real Estate Listing Video Should Have

Video can be a great way to make your property listings stand out. If done right, a video can give potential buyers and renters a much better sense of a property than a series of photos; it's the next-best thing to a real-life visit. But some real estate listing videos are more effective than others. In this post, we take a look at a list of 5 things your listing videos should include if you want to stand out from your competition and sell some properties.

How to Stand Out with a Real Estate Video Bio: 5 Tips

Haven't gotten your fill of real estate video tips yet? A video bio is a nice way to establish rapport and show potential buyers and sellers who you are and what it would be like to work with you. But what should go into your video, how long should it be, and how should you promote it? In this post, we share a list of five tips to help you create a great video bio that will make you stand out.

5 Social Media Tips for Real Estate Agents

We'll end our roundup with one last list of real estate tips — this one's about social media. We share a list of five tips to help you differentiate yourself on sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and beyond.