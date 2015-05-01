Spotlight on Business: Exploring Andorra Businesses through Video

Joseph “Pep Andorra” Michavila is a marketing consultant in Andorra, a small country bordered by Spain and France with a population of 85,000 people. The country may be small, but it draws an estimated 10.2 million visitors every year. Joseph is using Animoto to market many of Andorra’s businesses through video.

As a marketing consultant, Joseph builds websites in WordPress, manages social media for his clients, and offers video services. “I think that video marketing is the future – or rather, the present. I post videos to sites that show up in search results and, when I create videos, in two or three hours they are on the first page of Google.”

In addition to helping his clients get found, Joseph’s videos do a great job of providing potential visitors with insight into each of the businesses he features. He shows exteriors, interiors, products, patrons, and more, to really give viewers a sense of the atmosphere and what they can expect when they visit.

In the videos below, experience the hip nightlife of Andorra’s Blue Night lounge, window shop at Coolway shoe store, and drool over the mouthwatering entrees at Arrosseria Andorra restaurant. Head over to Joseph’s Vimeo profile to view more. How are you using video to promote your business? Share your story with us in the comments or on our Facebook page.