Gain Lifelong Customers with Business Marketing Videos

Located in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, Idaho, Adventure Sun Valley is a rafting, kayaking and fishing outfitter.

In a business where word-of-mouth advertising means everything, Brad Frei is using video marketing to attract new clients.

Imagine you’re a small business owner with a limited budget. Even more difficult, you’re an adventure outfitter located in the middle of Idaho. New business is hard to come by, right? Not if you know what you’re doing.

https://animoto.com/play/5Jx0R68UYlEOmcbAYMqF0Q/

Animoto video style: Proof Sheet

In operation for fourteen years, owner, Brad Frei has relied on a winning formula of rugged adventure and pampered comfort to delight his customers. Excellent service only takes you so far. His number one source of business comes from word of mouth of referrals. Enthusiastic river rafters are more than happy to tell family, friends and colleagues about their amazing vacation.

Create compelling video that’s inexpensive and easy.

Brad uses Animoto to amplify his customers’ enthusiasm. “Word of mouth advertising is the most important thing in our business. Animoto is the answer to our prayers. The videos we create amaze our customers and they are thrilled to share them with friends and family online,” Brad explains.

Clients receive a complimentary video immediately following their trip. Brad emails them a link to an unbranded video (which means it is exclusive to his company) and encourages his customers to share it online. He always makes sure to include his company logo and contact information in the video.

Get your customers to promote your business for you.

According to Internet Retailer, “52% of consumers say that watching product videos makes them more confident in their online purchase decisions.” Rather than hear about an awesome vacation, Adventure Sun Valley guests get to show the world what they’re missing.