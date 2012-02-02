Animoto, Number One Online Video Creation Service, Helps Everyone Find and Keep Lasting, Passionate Love for Valentine’s Day and Beyond

Partners with best-selling author, Dr. Diana, to offer web-based video guides to lasting relationships; and introduces new Valentine’s Day-themed customizable video templates–

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2012 — Animoto ( https://animoto.com ) today announced a web series with best-selling author and relationship expert Dr. Diana Kirschner and an expanded library of video style templates for Valentine’s Day and other romantic occasions. Animoto is an online video creation service that transforms photos, video clips, and music into polished videos either through its web site or iPhone app.

Animoto and Dr. Diana, a psychologist and author of best-selling books “Love in 90 Days” and “Sealing the Deal,” will present an original web series on “Top Secrets for Lasting, Passionate Love.” Available at www.youtube.com/Animoto , the web series premiers on Feb. 7, with new content added on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. In a career that has spanned more than 25 years, Dr. Diana has helped thousands of singles, couples and families create love, success and harmony in their lives. Each episode will also include tips from Animoto’s Chief Video Producer, Tom Clifton, on leveraging the power of video to enhance relationships.

“On Valentine’s Day and all year, we can all deepen our relationships and kindle the sparks of passion. Video is an incredible tool to strengthen and celebrate your bond because it is a more permanent, meaningful way to express love than just saying it,” said Dr. Diana Kirschner. “A personalized Animoto video is a simple way to thoughtfully and creatively express yourself to your loved ones and create the closeness you want –whether you are just dating or married for 20 years!”

In addition to partnering with Dr. Diana Kirschner, Animoto is introducing an expanded collection of Valentine’s Day-themed HD video styles, including a new video style named, “Through the Blossoms.” Animoto users can quickly and easily create personalized video valentines for free in minutes, with Animoto.com or the Animoto iPhone app.

“Well-produced video with the perfect musical accompaniment offers an amazingly powerful way to express emotions to a loved one, but prior to Animoto, it has been too complicated for the average Internet user to create,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO & co-founder of Animoto. “Unlike perishable gifts like flowers or chocolates, Animoto videos are a lasting reminder of your sentiments — something your loved one can experience again and again. And with the Animoto service it takes mere minutes to create the perfect gift for a friend or loved one, whether for Valentine’s Day or any occasion.”

Animoto videos are easily shared via email, text, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or burned to a DVD. Videos lasting less than 30 seconds are free to create and share. Those who wish to make longer videos can subscribe to Animoto for $5/month or $30/year.

Animoto also offers Animoto Pro, tailored to businesses and professional photographers, for $39/month or $249/year.

About Animoto:

Animoto is the number one online video creation service that transforms photos and video clips into polished videos, by combining them with text, music and templates designed for many occasions. With Animoto’s award-winning service, everyone can create and share personalized videos in just minutes, from their computer or iPhone. Unlike complex video editing software, Animoto makes it simple to create an amazing video through its use of unique behind-the-scenes technology that acts like a video producer and director. Users can create videos with the video style templates, or customize their video. A fast-growing company, Animoto Productions is based in New York City with an office in San Francisco and was recently named one of the best places to work by Crain’s New York Business.