Animoto Launches Enhanced Video Creation Platform for Professional Photographers

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2013 – Animoto, the online video creation service that empowers anyone to create and share extraordinary videos, unveiled today at WPPI 2013 (Wedding and Portrait Photography Conference) a new version of Animoto Pro developed specifically with its professional photographer customers in mind. The new features give professional photographers an even more sophisticated yet easy-to-use video application to create ready-to-sell videos of their clients’ life events while delivering new revenue opportunities. Animoto Pro users now have access to 1,000 hand-picked tracks from Triple Scoop Music, can incorporate multiple songs in a single video up to 20-minutes long, and can leverage new video styles inspired by nationally-acclaimed photographers.

“At Animoto we continue to make it easier to create stunning videos so that professional photographers can amaze their clients and make more money while doing less work,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “Photos from pros speak for themselves so our job is to perfectly accentuate a set of photos to help bring the story to life in an emotive video format. By working with Triple Scoop Music and some of the top names in photography we have designed Animoto to be an essential tool for all serious photographers.”

Animoto Pro is an award-winning video creation service that top names in wedding and portrait photography use to create and sell stunning videos of their work. In direct response to its customers, Animoto brings new enhancements to its service specifically aimed at professional photographers.

Highlights include:

• Photographer Favorite Triple Scoop Music Adds Tracks to Library: Bundled in with the Animoto Pro subscription at no extra charge, professional photographers now have direct, unlimited access to Triple Scoop Music’s top 1,000 tracks. Triple Scoop Music, with its “Sound as Good as You Look!” mission, caters to creative professionals who need top-quality, commercially-licensed music to complement their work in a professional and engaging way.

• New Video Styles Created by Photographers for Photographers: Working with nationally acclaimed wedding and portrait photographers Tamara Lackey, Vicki Taufer, and Vanessa Joy and Rob Adams, the Animoto team co-produced three new styles designed to perfectly accentuate photographic work. New video styles can be viewed at: https://animoto.com/go/pro-photography-video-styles

• Multiple Songs and Longer-Length Videos: In direct response to top feature requests from existing Animoto Pro photographers, Animoto Pro customers can now incorporate multiple songs in a single video and the maximum video length has been increased from 10 minutes to 20 minutes.

“Triple Scoop Music and Animoto are committed to helping pro photographers and creative professionals grow their businesses and supercharge their marketing,” said Roy Ashen, CEO of Triple Scoop Music. “This partnership makes it easy for Animoto Pro Subscribers to add more than 1000 hand-picked songs from Triple Scoop Music to their videos. When Triple Scoop Music and photographers’ images come together in an Animoto video the result is simply awesome!”

Availability:

The complete set of new features is available to Animoto Pro customers and is available by subscription: $249.00 per year or $39.00 per month at www.animoto.com. For more information on the Animoto Pro package or the new features, visit https://animoto.com/plans/pro.

At WPPI:

Demos of the new features are available during WPPI, March 11-13, 2013 at booth 1409.

