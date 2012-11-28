Animoto Brings Facebook® Photos to Life with Best of 2012 Facebook Videos

New York City, November 28, 2012 – Animoto, the online video creation service that empowers anyone to create and share extraordinary videos, today announced the launch of its free Best of 2012 Facebook Videos. With this launch, Animoto is inviting all Facebook users to view and share the story of their year in an engaging video. In a matter of seconds, Animoto intelligently selects the best photos from a Facebook user and crafts a personalized video narrative set to music. The result is a Best of 2012 Facebook Video, a rich orchestration that highlights users’ top moments from 2012 as documented on Facebook.

Facebook’s one billion monthly active users upload an astonishing 300 million photos per day. With the click of a button, Animoto’s proprietary algorithms quickly examine a number of variables — including the content that is most liked, viewed and commented on — to select the Facebook photos that best represent the most important elements of a person’s 2012 story. Once the video is created, it can be shared via Facebook, Twitter and email, or can first be changed as much or as little as desired.

How it Works:

Visit https://animoto.com/2012 Choose a video style from five possibilities Enter Facebook credentials if not already logged into Facebook Within seconds, your Best of 2012 video is ready for viewing! After viewing, you then have the options to:

a. Share the video with friends on Facebook immediately

b. Edit the video before sharing, by modifying the photos and text and changing the video soundtrack

c. Share the video on Twitter, over email or a multitude of other ways

“Facebook is the perfect photo source from which to create amazingly rich personalized video documentaries,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “With Animoto’s Best of 2012 Facebook Videos we are leveraging Facebook to automatically curate the photo breadcrumbs of your life into beautifully orchestrated video narratives. We’re looking to amaze the Facebook community by showcasing the video creation power of Animoto with a simple click of a button.”

Availability:

Animoto’s Best of 2012 Facebook Videos are available now for free. Try it out here: https://animoto.com/2012

About Animoto:

Animoto is an online video creation service that empowers people to create and share extraordinary videos using their own pictures, video clips, words and music. The company’s patented Cinematic Technology makes it easy to preserve your memories or promote your business through the power of video in just minutes from a computer or mobile device. Founded in 2006, Animoto is based in New York City with offices in San Francisco. For more information or a free membership, visit https://animoto.com to sign up online or download the Android app or iPhone app.

Animoto and Cinematic Technology are registered trademarks of Animoto Inc. Facebook® is a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.