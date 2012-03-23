Animoto Announces New Version of iPhone App: Incorporates Video Clips With Photos to Create Personalized Videos on the Go

New York City, March 21, 2012 – Animoto, the number one online video creation service, today announced a new version of its free iPhone app that now allows users to easily incorporate their favorite video clips, along with photos, to create polished videos in minutes on the go. To download the free application available today, visit animoto.com/iphone.

With the Animoto Video Slideshows app, video clips from an iPhone can now be woven together along with photos to create a unique, personalized video. Animoto transforms photos and video clips into stunning videos, by combining them with text, music and video style templates that match any occasion.

With Animoto, everyone can create and share personalized videos in just minutes, from their iPhone, or via their computer with the Animoto web site. Then, Animoto videos can be easily shared via email, Facebook, Twitter and more.

“People are now capturing more video footage than ever, with 40 percent of all video being captured on smartphones, and they are looking for ways to share it, quickly and easily,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “With Animoto’s iPhone app, video clips are easily combined with photos, music, text and styles to be transformed into professional-looking videos.”

For 30-second videos, the service is free, or users can upgrade to Animoto Plus within the app to create longer videos ($4.99 a month/$29.99 year).

Animoto is an online video creation service that transforms photos and video clips into polished videos, by combining them with text, music and templates designed for many occasions. With Animoto, everyone can create and share personalized videos in just minutes, from their computer or mobile device. Unlike complex video editing software, Animoto makes it simple to create an amazing video in a few minutes through its use of unique behind-the-scenes technology that acts like a producer and director. With Animoto’s iPhone app or online service, consumers can use its style templates or customize their video. A fast-growing company, Animoto Productions is based in New York City with an office in San Francisco.

