Animoto Announces New iPhone App That Instantly Turns Photos Into Professional-Looking Videos

Share Everyday Moments with Personalized Videos: On the Go Via Text, Email and Social Media

NEW YORK CITY, Dec. 19, 2011 — Animoto (animoto.com), the award-winning leader in online video editing, today announced an all-new version of its free iPhone app that makes it easy for consumers to create and share stunning, professional-looking videos − complete with music and text− from their own photos. Instead of just sharing a single photo with friends and family, the Animoto Video Slideshows app instantly creates a personal video that is easy to share via email, text, Facebook and Twitter or to save on the iPhone’s camera roll. To download the free application available today, visit animoto.com/iphone.

“Now consumers can create and share stunning videos of everyday occasions as fast and easy as sending an email or text, all while they are on the go,” said Brad Jefferson, CEO and co-founder of Animoto. “Our new iPhone app puts the power of Animoto’s technology right on a user’s iPhone so it’s almost like having a professional video editor in their pocket.”

With the all-new Animoto Video Slideshows app, users simply select photos from their camera roll to create a unique Animoto video ready for sharing. For users who want more personalization, they can add text, select from a collection of video styles, including two holiday-specific styles, and pick the perfect music track from a library spanning several genres. Animoto does all the sophisticated video editing automatically to create a beautifully orchestrated video. For 30-second videos (of up to 12 photos), the service is free, or users can upgrade to the Animoto Plus service within the app to create longer videos ($4.99 a month/$29.99 year).

With the tremendous explosion of camera phones, more photos than ever are being captured by consumers everywhere while on the go. In 2012, eMarketer predicts that 54.6 million people will view video on their mobile devices. The Animoto Video Slideshows app is uniquely suited to transform those collections of iPhone photos into professional-looking videos that will impress your friends and families.

Significant new features of the new Animoto Video Slideshows iPhone app released today include the ability to preview videos, share videos via text message, choose from multiple video styles and add text to videos. In addition, consumers can see all of their Animoto videos within the app, as well as on Animoto.com.

About Animoto:

Animoto (animoto.com) is a video slideshow creation service that enables consumers, professionals and businesses to easily make and share professional-looking videos that will amaze friends, family and others. The Animoto team, which includes entertainment and technology industry veterans, has leveraged their expertise to develop a web-based service that makes it easy for people to quickly create and share their stories through video – using photos and/or videos. The heart of Animoto is its Cinematic Artificial Intelligence™ technology that thinks like an actual director and editor, using the same sophisticated post-production skills and techniques that are used in television and film. A fast-growing company, Animoto Productions is based in New York City with an office in San Francisco.

