Tell stories, market your business and sell your work to clients in an emotionally-charged way with Animoto videos.
SPECIAL OFFER: Save 10% off your subscription* with promo code PHO10OFF at checkout.
Create your first video within minutes. No video editing experience required.
Simply add your pictures, text, and/or video clips. We've already got the music.
Easily post and track your videos on the web, social media, and email, or download to DVD.
"[Animoto has] gotten a lot of attention from businesses that wish to use its tools to promote their products and services."
-TechCrunch
"Inexpensive, professional videos for you or your small business."
-Forbes
"...a good balance between speed and simplicity on the one hand, and customization on the other."
-Re/code