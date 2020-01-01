Product Team

Planning and implementing product strategy.

Meet The Team

Product Managers bring together our Design, Engineering, and User Experience teams to deliver as much value as possible for our customers and our business. PMs are prioritization wizards, taking the lead in formulating product strategy to move Animoto forward.

Join the team

Passionate about video? So are we. Come join our motley crew of ping pong masters, spelling bee champions, and bluegrass aficionados, and make your mark on the world of video.

Perks of the job

Promise of Inclusion

We actively seek diversity of beliefs, backgrounds, education and ways of thinking. We aim to build an inclusive culture where differences are used to inform better marketing and business decisions. Animoto is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and affirmative action employer.

  • Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.