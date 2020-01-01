Design Team

Shipping elegant, thoughtful and human-centered designs.

See our work

Meet the team

Our Design Team combines imagination with collaboration and craftsmanship to develop thoughtful, elegant design solutions. We work to infuse human-centered design throughout Animoto, creating a beautiful, functional product that's used by milions of people across the globe.

What's in it for you?

Join the team

Passionate about video? So are we. Come join our motley crew of ping pong masters, spelling bee champions, and bluegrass aficionados, and make your mark on the world of video.

Perks of the job

Promise of Inclusion

We actively seek diversity of beliefs, backgrounds, education and ways of thinking. We aim to build an inclusive culture where differences are used to inform better marketing and business decisions. Animoto is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and affirmative action employer.

  • Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.