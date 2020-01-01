Helping customers solve problems and feel heard.
The Customer Success Team at Animoto takes support seriously and works collaboratively with other teams in the company to make each customer experience better than the last. Our Customer Success Advisors are knowledgeable, friendly, and empathetic individuals who respond personally to every customer inquiry we receive via email or chat.
Passionate about video? So are we. Come join our motley crew of ping pong masters, spelling bee champions, and bluegrass aficionados, and make your mark on the world of video.
We actively seek diversity of beliefs, backgrounds, education, and ways of thinking. We aim to build an inclusive culture where differences are used to inform better marketing and business decisions. Animoto is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and affirmative action employer.